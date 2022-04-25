MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Public Library will be displaying favorite children’s books and authors for the month of May to celebrate Children’s Book Week which is Monday through Saturday, May 2-8 this year.
New nonfiction titles this month include: "Bittersweet" by Susan Cain, "One Damn Thing After Another" by William Barr, "From Strength to Strength" by Arthur Brooks, "Origin" by Jennifer Raff; "The Mindful College Student" by Eric Loucks, "Brazen" by Julia Haart, "How to Be Perfect" by Michael Schur, "Breaking the Age Code" by Becca Levy, and "In Love" by Amy Bloom. To reserve a book, go to the library website, moultonboroughlibrary.org and at the top there is a search box. Type in the title or author, then sign in using your library card # and password, and click Place Hold. The library will email, text or call you when the book is ready to pick up.
There will be a Children’s Spring Tea Party Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. There will be finger sandwiches, fruit, cookies, tea and punch. Dress fancy if you would like to, and the children can bring along a favorite doll or stuffed animal, and a special grown up to share the fun. Register by Friday, April 29 at 5 p.m.
Cooking with Liz Barbour: Artisan Bread in 5 Minutes has been rescheduled to Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. Go to the library’s online calendar to find the link to register. This is a Zoom program, and Liz will send out the Zoom link and a list of ingredients so you can make the dough along with her.
Thursday Movie Night is May 5 at 6 p.m. The movie this month is Florence Foster Jenkins (2016). Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant play in this biographical film about the New York heiress who founded the Verdi Club to celebrate her love of music. Pizza and popcorn are always on the menu (donations of $2/slice of pizza are welcome). Register so the library can plan accordingly.
For a full listing of activities and programs, visit the library’s website. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesay and Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
To contact the library, call 603-476-8895 or email library@moultonboroughlibrary.org.
