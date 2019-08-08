CONCORD — Franklin resident Mark Lorenze, a long-time steward of Webster Lake, recently received the 2019 John F. Morten Award for Exemplary Lake Stewardship.
Andrea LaMoreaux, vice-president of NH LAKES, along with board member Shirley Green, presented the prestigious award to Lorenze at the annual meeting of the Webster Lake Association on Aug. 3.
The special award was created in September 2002, in honor of the late John F. Morten (1914-1989), whose lifelong work was to help protect New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds.
“Volunteer lake stewardship, in all its forms, is how we keep our lakes clean and healthy for future generations,” said NH LAKES Board Chair Stu Lord. “There are many people doing great work on a voluntary basis at many of New Hampshire’s 1,000 lakes. Mark’s commitment to Webster Lake has spanned years and has included every conceivable role. He truly is the go-to person at Webster Lake, and, in our eyes, most deserving of the 2019 John F. Morten Award.”
People who volunteer alongside Mark at Webster Lake nominated him for the award, saying, “Mark does it all, making sure that we are collecting water samples and monitoring lake health, checking the lake for invasive plants, serving as volunteer Lake Hosts educating boaters about the importance preventing the spread of invasive species, working with Franklin town officials on runoff water issues, getting grants to do a septic survey, raising money and helping build recreation facilities, and holding community events at the lake. He is either doing the work or helping someone get it done.”
NH LAKES President Tom O’Brien said, “Once again, we had the challenge of choosing the best from the best of New Hampshire’s volunteer lake stewards. Mark Lorenze’s commitment to Webster Lake and the Franklin community has spanned years and is truly exemplary. He is most deserving of our most prestigious award.”
