MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Public Library challenges you to join their online reading program, “For the Love of Reading” which runs now through March 31. There is a challenge for 5-17 year olds and for every 60 minutes of reading, a ticket with the child’s name gets entered into the grand drawing. For ages 18+, for every book read, a ticket with your name on it gets entered into the grand drawing. To register, go to the library’s website and click on the big banner, “For the Love of Reading” and get started earning those tickets today.
Two artists will be featured in March. Ralph Watson will be displaying his paper bead jewelry in the special display case and artist is Jerry LoFaro who has employed his lifetime interest in dinosaurs, animals, fantasy, and art history into a long and successful career as an illustrator and licensing artist.
Jerry will be exhibiting a range of his photography in the program room and will do a book signing and special presentation on Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. about his creative journey as an artist and photographer. No registration required for this free event at the library.
Join the library for Thursday Movie Night on Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. Enjoy pizza and popcorn and watch this month’s movie, Hidden Figures.
Have a tech question? Come to Technology Drop-ins on Mondays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Need help with Libby, the downloadable platform app (was previously OverDrive)? Join the technology class on Tuesday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
Are you looking for a good reason to try a new recipe? Join in for Culinary Adventures, the cookbook club, on Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m. This month’s theme is soup. Bring your soup and enjoy talking and tasting other people’s soups during this fun gathering.
Are you looking for a place to bring your younger children for some playtime? On Mondays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the library is starting a Toddler Playtime. Just drop-in and join the fun, no need to register.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the library’s website at www.moultonboroughlibrary.org. To contact the library, email library@moultonboroughlibrary.org or call 603-476-8895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.