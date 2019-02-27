LACONIA — Magician B.J. Hickman will return with his comedy, magic, dazzling deceptions, and mind-reading miracles to Taylor Community's Woodside Building on Monday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m.
A full-time professional magician, Hickman entertains audiences of all ages throughout New England. He has produced three instructional videos and teaches magic classes and workshops for children and adults. He also is the author of the book “Magic Speaks Louder Than Words” which is filled with magic tricks, diversions and curiosities for adults who want to improve communications with children.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600 for further information on its programs and offerings.
