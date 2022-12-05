t-ten

From left, Brian Hough-Bosch, field contractor; Winston Morgan, Toyota technician development field manager; Timothy Barraclough, LRCC T-TEN faculty; Kimberly Stevenson, LRCC T-TEN faculty; Kevin Roner, Toyota field manager; Joseph Myers, national technician development manager; Jerome Jones, Toyota field manager.

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College’s Auto Technology T-TEN Program has been officially certified by Toyota. A relatively new degree for LRCC, T-TEN (Technician Training and Education Network) is the only college in the tri-state area to offer this curriculum.

The certification required hundreds of work hours over the last year and a half to meet this accreditation. Toyota’s extensive program trains faculty in classroom management, curriculum, development, targeted recruiting, and program management. In addition to updating and aligning each ASE area curriculum to student learning outcomes, the auto faculty were required to install, log, and track over 400 faults on the Toyota-provided fleet of vehicles. This extensive process ensures program consistency and helps demonstrate the high standards needed to facilitate this program.   

