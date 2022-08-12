Duane Hammond

Artist and member of the Lakes Region Art Assoc. Duane Hammond of Alton, was the first place winner for his pastel painting titled "Approaching Nor’easter" in the LRAA’s 82nd annual Members Art Show. He also was judged as the second place winner for another pastel titled "Rush Hour." (Courtesy photo)

ALTON — Duane Hammond of Alton, took first place honors for his pastel painting titled "Approaching Nor’easter" in the Lakes Region Art Association’s 82nd annual Members Exhibition. He also was awarded a second place finish for another pastel painting titled, "Rush Hour." Judging was by three non-member NH professional artists.

Last year he also took first place honors for one of his pastel paintings.

