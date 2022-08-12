Artist and member of the Lakes Region Art Assoc. Duane Hammond of Alton, was the first place winner for his pastel painting titled "Approaching Nor’easter" in the LRAA’s 82nd annual Members Art Show. He also was judged as the second place winner for another pastel titled "Rush Hour." (Courtesy photo)
ALTON — Duane Hammond of Alton, took first place honors for his pastel painting titled "Approaching Nor’easter" in the Lakes Region Art Association’s 82nd annual Members Exhibition. He also was awarded a second place finish for another pastel painting titled, "Rush Hour." Judging was by three non-member NH professional artists.
Last year he also took first place honors for one of his pastel paintings.
Hammond is a 1964 graduate with a degree in Graphic Design from the Boston Museum School of Fine Art. His career as a graphic designer spans over 50 years. He owned and operated Hammond Design Associates producing award wining sales, marketing, promotional materials and logos for large and small corporations throughout NE. After retiring he returned to painting watercolors, and then switched to painting pastels. His most recent art also includes creating a series of pastel paintings of humorous and satirical images of pigs engaged in human-like activities and situations.
For the second year in a row the LRAA Gallery, Lakes Region Art Association, located in the Tanger Outlets, Tilton, was voted the “Best Art Gallery” in the NH Lakes Region. The members annual 2022 Art Show is open for public viewing until Aug. 27, Thursday thru Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
