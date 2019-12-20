WOLFEBORO — Having visited Wright Museum on many occasions while a student at Kingswood Regional High School before graduating in 2018, Kasey Birth jumped at the chance to return as a college intern. “I was attracted to working at the Wright Museum because I specifically love World War II history and the U.S.'s role in it," she said.
A sophomore at the University of New Hampshire with a major in history and plans to attend law school, Birth has been an intern at Wright Museum since September, and said she has spent much time shadowing Curator Justin Gamache. “I’ve also helped take down exhibits, look through artifacts, put artifacts from exhibits away and catalog artifacts,” Birth said. “Justin has been teaching me about how he creates digital exhibits as well.”
An intern himself at Wright Museum before becoming curator in 2018, Gamache said he's enjoyed working with Birth. “It’s great to be on the other side of the intern and employee partnership,” he said. “This is a great place for college students to learn not just about museums, but nonprofits and how businesses operate in general.”
Citing a kind and helpful staff of employees and volunteers, Birth is looking forward to continuing at the museum during her winter break in January. “I would enjoy continuing to work there over the summer if they’ll have me,” she said.
For more information about the Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org, or call 603-569-1212.
