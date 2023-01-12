Concord Hospital

Left to right, Valerie Blake, Donald Welford, Ronald Magoon, Justin Van Etten, and Jared Guilmett. Absent, John Anderson and Dr. Paul Racicot. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — With the support and engagement of area community members and contributors, Concord Hospital health system has worked to fulfill the promise made when acquiring hospitals in Laconia and Franklin in April 2021 of keeping care local.

As the health system’s philanthropic arm, Concord Hospital Trust established a Regional Council locally to engage community members in its work to both raise funds and also steward those funds for the benefit of local health care. The Council is charged with overseeing a broad-based fundraising plan, which includes special events, serving as ambassadors and creating awareness of trust goals in the Lakes and Three Rivers Regions and also assuring that gifts are used as donors intended.

