LACONIA — With the support and engagement of area community members and contributors, Concord Hospital health system has worked to fulfill the promise made when acquiring hospitals in Laconia and Franklin in April 2021 of keeping care local.
As the health system’s philanthropic arm, Concord Hospital Trust established a Regional Council locally to engage community members in its work to both raise funds and also steward those funds for the benefit of local health care. The Council is charged with overseeing a broad-based fundraising plan, which includes special events, serving as ambassadors and creating awareness of trust goals in the Lakes and Three Rivers Regions and also assuring that gifts are used as donors intended.
In 2022, more than $2 million was given to Concord Hospital Trust to support local care, including major gifts to upgrade endoscopy suite equipment and provide digital diagnostic mammography locally. Both achievements help ensure that patients in the Lakes and Three Rivers Regions do not have to travel far to receive care for those services.
Fundraising events to benefit Concord Hospital - Laconia and Concord Hospital - Franklin last year included: the Red Dress Gala, the Laconia Classic Golf Tournament and the Bridge to Recovery Walk. Funds given provided support for the Cardiovascular Institute, the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund and awards to Lakes and Three Rivers Region students, and the Recovery Clinics of Concord Hospital in Gilford and Franklin.
Additionally, the Tanger Fit 5K provided further financial assistance for breast health initiatives in Laconia. Other contributions given provided support for employee wellness at Concord Hospital-Laconia, Concord Hospital-Franklin, and their associated medical practices.
Additionally, the Regional Council reviewed requests and released more than $1.4 million in endowments and restricted funds, some of which were established years ago.
“As a longtime resident of the Lakes Region, superior health care has always been important to me,” said Donald Welford, interim chair of the regional council. “Concord Hospital’s acquisition of LRGH, including the hospitals in Laconia and Franklin, created a plan for sustainable and expert care here in the Lakes and Three Rivers Regions. Joining the Concord Hospital Trust Regional Council was a way I could ensure charitable giving is distributed as donors intended and used in our local communities, maintaining the promise to keep care local.”
For information on how you can support the Concord Hospital Trust, contact CHTrust@crhc.org or call 603-227-7162.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.