New Hampshire has one of the highest recorded rates of Lyme Disease in the nation. Most people come into contact with the spirochetal organism (Borrelia burgdorferi) through contact with the deer tick (Ixodes scapularis), although many other species of tick carry these organisms (dog tick, lone star).
For our purposes we will concentrate on the deer tick and preventative steps to reduce exposure.
When a host (you) comes into contact with a deer tick, the tick may take a few hours to latch on and begin feeding. Once this happens, it is not all that understood how long it takes for the spirochete, which live inside the tick, to transfer out of the body of the tick into the host. In my experience, it takes just a short time and not the 24 hours previously believed. The host body becomes alerted of the foreign invader and thus begins the immune response. The tick can look for a blood meal and transfer infection in at least two stages of itʼs life cycle, the nymph (the size of a a head of a pin) and adult stages. It is important that if in a tick-infested area, to be very diligent to cover all open skin, wear light clothing and use a pest repellent. A natural brand is suggested, especially for young children who are typically more sensitive to chemicals like DEET. More chemicals are not necessarily the answer and natural brands are just as effective. It is important to not be fearful, but diligent in preventative steps. Spraying your yard with pesticides will not only kill ticks, but also beneficial bugs that may help to keep ticks under control. Another option, get chickens. They love to eat ticks! An erythema migrans (EM) or ʻbullseyeʼ rash may appear on the skin at the site of the tick bite or all over the body a few days to two weeks after transmission to a host. The host typically experiences flu-like symptoms like a very high fever (104+), body pains, a headache and lethargy. After this stage the host may still experience symptoms ranging from joint pain, heart palpitations, fatigue, brain fog, eye issues like twitching, watery eyes, and light sensitivity.
Chronic Lyme symptoms are similar, but also include, deep knee pain, brain fog, lowered immunity, insomnia, hand tremors and endocrine imbalances.
Some interesting facts regarding Lyme Dis-ease and itʼs transference:
• About 30 percent of people infected with the spirochete that causes Lyme disease ever experience the EM rash.
• There are many blood tests for Lyme Disease. The most common is called the ELISA test (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) and is only accurate 65 percent of the time. Always request the Western Blot test, no matter what your doctor suggests as this test is one of the most accurate on the market.
• Approximately 20-30 percent chronic Lyme sufferers who have tested positive in the past, have been tested again only to have a negative result using the Western Blot test. Antibody titers also are known to decline over time making it harder to diagnose chronic Lyme in those that have never been tested.
• Western allopathic medicine uses antibiotics to kill the spirochete in the body. The earlier antibiotic therapy is started after the tick bite, the more effective the therapy.
There is a 40 percent relapse rate of Lyme in infected individuals who have undergone a short course of antibiotics, especially if therapy is delayed. Long term antibiotic therapy is thought by western medicine to be the only way to combat this disease. Many doctors think the adverse affects of the Lyme dis-ease outweighs the side-effects of antibiotic therapy.
• Lyme disease is considered the great imitator and is frequently misdiagnosed. The most common diseases or syndromes misdiagnosed are: rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, celiacs & adrenal fatigue.
Co-infections are an unfortunate consequence of contracting Lyme for many people, but not always. Co-infections (like bartonella and babesiosis) are other microorganisms, some bacterial, some protozoan, that also live within the ticks that carry Lyme. Other co-infections are viruses and include HHV-6 (Human Herpesvirus also known as Muromegalovirus, a type of herpes virus), Epstein Barr (HHV-4) known to cause mononucleosis and CMV (Cytomegalovirus), also a type of herpes virus (HHV-5).
There are many herbs useful in treating Lyme and its co-infections. Number one, in many herbalists apothecaries is Teasel Root. It’s action on the body is anti-inflammatory but this plant has a unique ability to drive spirochete out of the body.
Other herbs are: Cat’s Claw, Eleuthero, Red Root, Nettles, St. Johnswort, Cinnamon,Thyme, Oregano, Sweet Annie, White Willow, Gotu Kola, Bacopa, Rosemary, Ginko, Wood Betony, Andographis, Japanese Knotweed, Ginseng, Milky Oats, Neem, Smilax, Pau d’arco, Astragalus.
If you suffer from Lyme, finding a knowledgeable practitioner in your area experienced with Lyme is integral in maintaining resiliency and overall health. Being aware of Lyme and understanding the disease is so crucial in reducing the risks to ourselves and our families. Lyme is not a death sentence and it is possible to be healthy and live with this disease.
