LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will hold a Plastic Bag Recycling event Saturday, Nov. 21, noon-4 p.m., in the parking lot of the UU meetinghouse, 172 Pleasant St.
All types of plastic bags, including grocery, produce, store, ice and bread bags, newspaper sleeves, disposable ziptop bags, and bubble wrap will be accepted. All donated items will then be transported to disposal bins at area stores to be recycled properly.
Plastics must be clean, dry and free of food and organic residue.
There is no charge for the plastic recycling. "This event has been set up to be as safe as possible," said Lions Club President Matt Soza. "Folks will drive by and drop off their items. Then club members and volunteers will collect them."
To learn more about the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, call 603-524-6488. For more information about the event, call 603-998-5549.
