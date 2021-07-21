ASHLAND — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Ashland Town Library on Monday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3 from 1-5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, no need to sign up ahead of time. The vaccines are completely free. The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available.
Anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated at the mobile clinic. You do not need to be a New Hampshire resident or US citizen. The Ashland Town Library is located at 41 Main Street. This service is provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Convenient MD Urgent Care.
