GILFORD — Gilford Got Lunch will be present at the Gilford PTA Back to School Community Information Fair Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Gilford Middle School cafeteria, 6-8 p.m. This event is a one-stop shop of information for families and is free and open to all Gilford district parents and families in the community.
Anyone interested in serving on the board or as a volunteer should stop by. Registration for the 2019-2020 school year weekend program will be available, or register by visiting www.gilfordgotlunch.com.
