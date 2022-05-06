LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, May 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. for "Growing a Pollinator Garden," with UNH Extension Master Gardener, Donna Miller, to learn how to grow your own pollinator garden. Insects such as bees and butterflies are helpful, and in some cases, essential, in pollinating many of our food crops such as apples, berries, and vegetables. In recent years, there has been a significant decline in the populations of these wild pollinators. Planting patches of flowers, wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, and flowering trees with an emphasis on the use of native plants can encourage and support natural pollinators as well as enhance backyard landscapes. Recommendations for creating a pollinator habitat in your yard will be provided. Donna is an Advanced Master Gardener, specializing in pollinators.
Sign-up is required, as the capacity is limited to 28 people.
For more information about all programs, check out: laconialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.