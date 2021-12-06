GILFORD — The final artist for Lakes Center for the Arts 2021 Meet the Artist Series will be Janet Sanguedolce. She will exhibit her encaustic work at Gilford Public Library during the month of December. Her presentation will be on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Come by and see how this technique is done and hear about Janet’s creative journey. Appearance fees are awarded to each artist who makes a presentation or workshop. Admission is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.