Leadership Lakes studies NH politics

LACONIA — Leadership Lakes Region recently conducted its annual Political Issues Day during, featuring speakers, panel discussions and tours.
Leading off the day was a presentation by Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer. The mayor's talk was followed by a panel made up of Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor, Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn, and Laconia City Manager Scott Myers. The panel explained their roles and interactions.
The group then headed to Concord for a tour of the state house led by Virginia Drew, director of the visitor’s center, with a question and answer session in the Senate Chambers featuring Senator Harold French and Senator Bob Giuda.
A luncheon presentation by Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College, followed. The institute will host the upcoming democratic presidential televised debate on Friday, Feb. 7.
Next on the agenda was a visit with Executive Councilor for District 1 Michael Cryans. Counselor Cryans explained the role of the council in working with the governor on state business and personnel appointments. David Scanlan, deputy director of the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office, described the process by which potential candidates file their intent to run in New Hampshire to ensure a spot on the state’s presidential primary ballot.
The day ended with a presentation by Prof. Richard Padova of Northern Essex Community College. Padova has one of the largest private collections of New Hampshire political campaign memorabilia. He shared the history of his collection, complete with samples.
To test what the class learned, Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean conducted a trivia contest. Pat O’Brien of Alton earned top honors. The day was planned by McLean and Leadership Lakes alumnae Holly Hiltz-Harrington and Ira Keltz. February’s class day will feature a look at economic issues in the Lakes Region.
