MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Tourism Association recently held its annual meeting and celebration at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith.
Executive Director Amy Landers welcomed members, sponsors and guests. She shared information about the association’s successes throughout the past year, and she highlighted the results of the organizations in state; out of state and international marketing to bring more visitors; groups and second home owners to the area. Following her presentation, two Tourism Awards and scholarships to area students were awarded.
The Association’s Tourism Award is presented each year to an individual or business that has made a difference in the past year to bring visitors into the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire. This year’s recipient has added an amazing list of new features to its resort property. They added a 9.9 acre man-made lake for swimming, fishing, kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and pedal boats. New buildings include The Lake House Event Center for up to 200 guests and The Boathouse — which includes Hook Seafood Restaurant and an 80-seat private event venue. The resort also added an outdoor pool and hot tub, 26 additional hotel rooms, 13 additional two room suites, and a racquet complex that includes pickleball, clay tennis courts and platform tennis. The 2022 Tourism Award was presented to the Owl’s Nest Resort in Campton. Once a golf course with private homes is now becoming a premier destination resort for visitors; second homeowners; groups; weddings and events throughout the year. Director of Sales Gail Batstone and General Manager Brad McCoil accepted the award on behalf of the Owl’s Nest Resort.
The evening wrapped up with the presentation of the Lifetime Tourism Achievement Award. This Association award is given to an individual who has made a long-standing dedication, commitment, and permanent contribution to the visitor industry, displaying leadership, and providing inspiration to others for many years. Not only did the 2022 recipient design and develop many businesses throughout his career, but he also redeveloped an entire community to one of the top destinations. This year, the Lifetime Tourism Achievement Award was presented to Edward “Rusty” McLear. One of Rusty’s most notable accomplishments include Hampshire Hospitality Holdings, a successful project conceived by Rusty in 1983 that included the building of: The Inns and Spa at Mill Falls — Inn at Mill Falls; Inn at Bay Point; Chase House at Mill Falls; Church Landing; Cascade Spa; Mill Falls Marketplace; Meredith Irving Station and Waterfall Café. Rusty’s work also includes Common Man Inn and Restaurant in Claremont, Common Man Inn and Restaurant in Plymouth, Church Landing, Hooksett Welcome Center and more.
The Mildred Beach Hospitality Scholarship was named in honor of Mildred Beach who was the director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association for almost 50 years. She was involved in State Legislature and was very active in the tourism industry for the entire State. Madison Damon was presented with the Mildred Beach Hospitality Scholarship. She will be graduating in the spring with a culinary arts degree and continuing her career in New Hampshire. Madison has been working in the culinary industry at Osteria Poggio in Center Harbor with owner and chef Kaylor Sweet.
Mel Borrin was the owner of Preferred Vacation Rentals and active in tourism organizations for many years. He served on various boards for over 30 years and was a past president and board of director of the association. Named in honor of Mel, The Mel Borrin Scholarship was awarded to Kyle Vanderwyst, a Lakes Region Community College student pursuing degrees in business management and accounting in hopes of obtaining his master’s degree in project management. In 2018, Kyle moved to Campton where he started working at Waterville Valley Resort and Conference Center, a destination he realized he wanted to grow with. He worked at the snowsports desk, ticket office and was a line cook and a set-up supervisor. Currently, he works for group and corporate sales.
