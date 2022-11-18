MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Tourism Association recently held its annual meeting and celebration at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith.

Executive Director Amy Landers welcomed members, sponsors and guests. She shared information about the association’s successes throughout the past year, and she highlighted the results of the organizations in state; out of state and international marketing to bring more visitors; groups and second home owners to the area. Following her presentation, two Tourism Awards and scholarships to area students were awarded.

