MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire legislature is considering legalizing recreational use of cannabis and marijuana. For those interested in learning more about what marijuana legalization would mean to the communities, families, and New Hampshire, the Lakes Region TEA Party is meeting on Aug. 21 at at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Public Library.
Topics will include whether legalization will make the community safer, whether legalization will reduce New Hampshire’s drug crisis, why marijuana use was illegal in the first place, and what experience other states have had when they have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.
The public is invited to listen and ask questions of a panel of supporters and opponents of HB 481, the cannabis and marijuana legalization bill.
Panelists are Matt Simon, New England political director of the Marijuana Policy Project, supporting legalization of marijuana; Dr. David Strang of Central New Hampshire Emergency Room Associates and chair of the New Hampshire Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Advisory Council, opposing legalization; Senator Bob Giuda, New Hampshire Senate District 2, opposing legalization; and former New Hampshire State Representative from Moultonborough Donald “Ted” Wright, supporting legalization.
