LACONIA — Take a virtual ride with the Lakes Region Rotary as the club hosts the eighth annual car show, July 25-Aug. 1. Sponsored by Graham & Graham, P.C., the event will feature a virtual tour of cars from around the country. Viewers will have the opportunity to see the entries and vote for their favorites.
Participants in the virtual show can enter cars to be featured without having to leave their driveway. Car owners will be able to register beginning July 11, with a deadline of July 24. Up to four pictures of the car may be submitted, along with a brief description of features. To register, visit lakesregionrotary.org/carshow. Car entries are $10.
The show will run for one week beginning July 25. Viewers can vote for their favorite cars for the People’s Choice Award, and a panel of judges will select the winners of cash prizes. Voting is $1 per vote.
The Rotary Club is supporting the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region and the New Hampshire Food Bank this year.
Event sponsors include Foley Oil & Propane, Bank of New Hampshire, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Cross Insurance, and the Insurance Outlet.
For more information, visit lakesregionrotary.org or email carshow@lakesregionrotary.org.
