FRANKLIN — The Lakes Region Planning Commission hosted its annual meeting and 55th Anniversary Kick-off Celebration on June 29 at the Mojalak Country Club in Franklin. Approximately 115 municipal, regional, and political guests and friends joined the LRPC Commissioners, Executive Board, and staff for this celebration. Guest speaker Marty Parichand, executive director of Mill City Park, highlighted the renovations and achievements resulting in reinvigorating the City of Franklin and the LRPC presented five Awards of Excellence, three Community Service Awards, eight Household Hazardous Waste Awards, as well as a special award to our Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator.
Awards of Excellence were presented to The Andover Community Hub, the Belknap EDC & City of Laconia, Lakes Region Community Developers, Meredith Village Pathways Committee, and the Moultonborough Heritage Commission. This award serves to recognize organizations with exciting and innovative projects that have been successfully conceived, implemented, and completed in a community over the last year.
