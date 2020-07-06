At the end of the spring term, the Lakes Region League recognized two coaches as the Male and Female Coaches of the Year for the League. Jamie Smith, the head coach of the Brewster Girls’ Varsity Ice Hockey team, earned the female award, and Ian Hamlet, head coach of the Proctor Boys’ Varsity Soccer team, took home the award on the male side.
Jamie Smith was nominated by her peers for the success she has had in turning the program around in just two seasons leading the Bobcats. Smith took the Bobcats from a winless 2018-2019 season to winning five contests and earning four ties while playing a very competitive schedule in the Lakes Region and beyond. “Jamie has had a huge impact on our Girls’ Hockey program,” notes Brewster Director of Athletics Matt Lawlor. “With loads of hard work from both her and her players, she has turned the program around in a short time. From the start she set very high expectations for her players both on and off the ice, and it shows when they perform. They play hard, are very disciplined, and respond positively to her all the time. We are all looking forward to the future of the program under her direction!”
Ian Hamlet led Proctor to their first Lakes Region League soccer title in recent years. Hamlet, who has been at the helm for Proctor since 2002, put together a brilliant season for the Hornets as they finished 11-1-3 and captured the Lakes Region League title. The title was the school’s first in boys soccer since 1981! “Ian did a phenomenal job with that group last fall,” noted Proctor’s Director of Athletics Gregor Makechnie. “He has been a staple on our sidelines in soccer, hockey, and lacrosse over the years, and our community is incredibly proud of him!”
The Lakes Region League Coach of the Year honor was established in 2017 by the League’s Athletic Directors. The award was an effort to recognize coaches in the League who have done excellent jobs leading our students in the field of interscholastic competition. “The awarding of this recognition has been great for our League,” noted Lawlor, who also serves as the Lakes Region League’s president. “We have so many elite coaches throughout all sports, levels of play, and seasons — it is just nice to see our League take time to honor a few a year. And for this year, Ian and Jamie are more than deserving.”
