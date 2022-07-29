Safely rid your home of hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, old gas, and automotive products. Because these products can have severe impacts on the environment, contaminating our water, soil, air, ecosystems, and bodies, it is important to dispose of these items properly. It does not take much to contaminate these precious resources: one quart of oil can pollute 250,000 gallons of water.
Residents and residential taxpayers in the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 24 participating communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of Household Hazardous Waste to any one of the eight collection sites in the Lakes Region on either one of the next two Saturdays:
On Saturday, July 30 bring your hazardous waste to the Belmont Fire Station or Public Works Garages in Franklin, Gilford, and Meredith. On Saturday, Aug. 6 HHW will be collected at the Newfound Regional High School in Bristol (enter off River Rd.), the Public Works Garage in Laconia on Bisson Avenue, and the Town Highway Garages in Center Ossipee and Moultonborough. All eight collections will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
As a reminder: Latex/Acrylic paint and alkaline batteries are not considered HHW and will not be accepted. These products can go in with the household trash (dry out the paint before disposal).
To get maps to the collection sites, learn more information about wastes, or make a donation to the program, visit the Lakes Region HHW website at www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp or call 603-279-8171 or 603-279-5341.
