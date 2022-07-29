hazardous waste collection

Lakes Region hazardous waste collection July 30, Aug. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Safely rid your home of hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, old gas, and automotive products. Because these products can have severe impacts on the environment, contaminating our water, soil, air, ecosystems, and bodies, it is important to dispose of these items properly. It does not take much to contaminate these precious resources: one quart of oil can pollute 250,000 gallons of water.

Residents and residential taxpayers in the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s 24 participating communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of Household Hazardous Waste to any one of the eight collection sites in the Lakes Region on either one of the next two Saturdays:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.