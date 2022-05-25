LACONIA — Unfortunately The American Legion will not be having a Memorial Day parade due to the inability to get commitments from other community organizations. Next year the legion will start getting commitments earlier. They will still be having a program at Veterans Square at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 30.
