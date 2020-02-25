WASHINGTON, D.C. — Conor McGuire of Laconia was sworn in as a U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Officer on Feb. 14. He was one of 85 members of his orientation course. This milestone is the culmination of a selective hiring process. McGuire is the son of Sean and Gina McGuire of Laconia. He is a 2007 graduate of Laconia High School and holds a graduate degree in international political affairs from Columbia University. Following training, McGuire will be posted to the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. For more information, visit careers.state.gov.

