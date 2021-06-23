LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library will be hosting their 2021 Summer Reading Program July 6, through Aug. 12.
For children:
Swish, swing, wag, or show, your tail will follow you wherever you go. Tell us your tales of reading for fun. Tales of adventures and tails on the run. Any book you read will count you in. Show us your reading log for prizes to begin. We have programs galore, read one book or more. Sign up and win, come for the fun to begin.
Open to kids up birth-twelve years old. Sign up in the children’s room, or call 603-524-4775 x 13. Turn in your reading log weekly for a prize.
All programs will be outside on the library lawn unless the weather says no. Check the library's Facebook page for updates or call the library.
Some of the tales for you this summer include Wednesday specials, a new show/activity each week at 1 p.m.; Head-Me-Read Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for kids to practice reading skills; Weekly fun crafts (sign up in advance); preschool story times Wednesdays and Thursdays; and food crafts.
For teens and tweens:
• No Sign-ups Required. Grades 6-12.
• Weekly summer fun craft kits: beachball painting, pom-pom key chains, unicornaments, suncatchers and paint-by-stickers.
• Summer reading raffle with weekly gift bags featuring a gift card from one of the local restaurants: Wayfarer, Burrito Me, or the Laconia Village Bakery.
• Each hour read is an entry. Fill out a ticket every week tallying all hours read, or fill out our online form. Extra Prizes for top readers.
• All accumulated raffle tickets will go towards the Grand Prize Raffle for a Kindle Fire.
For more information, contact the library by phone: 603-524-4775, text: 603-556-4666, Email: info@laconialibrary.org, or website: laconialibrary.org.
