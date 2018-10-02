NORTHFIELD — Laconia Housing has completed $300,000 in improvements and upgrades at their Northfield Village units, including fresh landscaping and a new screened gazebo that is fully ADA-accessible.
The comprehensive renovation at Northfield Village, located in a country setting in Northfield, is now complete. The property’s 36 one-bedroom apartments are operated by Laconia Housing and are home to lower-income seniors and individuals with disabilities. The apartments are a short drive from outlet shopping, restaurants, churches and highway access.
Improvements made over the last several months include a new heating and hot water system, parking lot reconstruction, and security cameras. The fire alarm and intercom systems were replaced and upgraded for increased safety and convenience. All 36 units have new windows and additional attic insulation. Common stairway railings and exterior doors were replaced. The new more efficient heating system has reduced energy consumption and expenses.
The upgrade and improvement program was made possible through low-interest, long-term debt financing provided by New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
Northfield Village is close to downtown Tilton. This complex is surrounded by trees and has a sunny southern exposure.
Today, Laconia Housing provides housing opportunities for nearly 1,500 Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire residents, including the elderly, disabled, and working families and professionals. Laconia Housing also provides comprehensive housing and support services for seniors and the community in order to promote and enhance life for everyone.
Laconia Housing has invested in the Lakes Region for nearly 50 years, offering affordable housing and services to local residents. In addition to the housing owned and managed, Laconia Housing administers housing choice vouchers that allow income-eligible residents to live in privately owned apartments. For more information, see www.laconiahousing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.