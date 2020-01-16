LACONIA — The Medical Supply Ministry of the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ is requesting the community’s assistance in restocking the medical lending closet. Items in greatest demand are Rollator walkers, walkers, wheelchairs, canes, commodes, shower benches and chairs, and unopened packages of adult diapers and pads. The medical lending closet is a free service. The community is welcome to borrow items, and return, clean, when no longer needed. The church office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Camille at 603-524-0668.
