Laconia Christian Academy celebrated their seniors at graduation on Saturday, June 19. Sarah Glines, Junior Honor Guard, led the senior processional to Pomp and Circumstance. Daniel McKinney, LCA class of 2016 (Sgt., US Army), led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Graduate Ian Manning sang God Bless America, and his father, the Rev. Scott Manning, did the Invocation.
Head of School Rick Duba then introduced the senior class, who in turn honored their family members who were in attendance. Chaplain Gregory Butler (1st Lt., Army National Guard) and Marlene Dicker, grandmother of graduate Ryann Hendricks, gave commencement addresses. Guests then viewed a video of their class trip, including messages from the seniors. Concluding the ceremony, the graduates were led from the gym to the beat of "I Feel Good," by James Brown.
Laconia Christian Academy is proud to announce the 2021 graduates:
Jeffery Bettez received the LCA Service Award in 2018, and the Gary Brown Scholarship in 2019, played soccer, basketball and participated in the musical Newsies. Jeffery will be starting an HVAC apprenticeship.
Sheja Robbin David Bugingo received the LCA Honor Award for 2021, played soccer, basketball and participated in the musicals Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Newsies. David will be attending Oklahoma Christian University, majoring in Digital Art and Marketing.
Ryann Hendricks graduated with Honors, played volleyball (Co-Captain), basketball and participated in Little Women, The Wiz and The Sound of Music. Ryann will be attending Plymouth State College in the fall, majoring in Business and minoring in Art.
Tobias (Toby) McKinney received the LCA Honor Award for 2021, LCA Service Award (2019), played soccer, basketball and participated in Little Women, The Wiz, The Sound of Music, Newsies and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Toby will be attending Lakes Region Community College in the fall, majoring in Auto Mechanics.
Ian Manning graduated with Honors, received the LCA Honor Award in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, LCA Service Award 2021, Adam Dean Hawley Scholarship 2016, 2018, and was a Junior Scholar. Ian played soccer, basketball and participated in Little Women, The Wiz, The Sound of Music, Newsies, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Ian will be attending Plymouth State College in the fall, majoring in Biology.
Blake Murray played golf at Interlakes Highschool (9th-12th) grade and will be attending Plymouth State College in the fall, majoring in Business.
Hope Deborah Umwizah graduated with Highest Honors, received the LCA Honor Award for 2021, the Junior Scholar Award 2020, played volleyball, basketball and participated in Little Women, The Wiz, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Deborah will be attending Babson College in the fall, majoring in Business.
Derek Wirth received the Gary Brown Scholarship 2018, played soccer, basketball and participated in The Wiz, The Sound of Music, Newsies, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Derek will be attending New Hampshire Technical Institute in the fall, majoring in Software Engineering.
