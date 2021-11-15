CANTERBURY — The first annual Jake Deware Kindness Project Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Canterbury Woods Golf Course with over 120 golfers and many more friends, family, and volunteers to make a memorable day.
An amazing $22,000 was raised for the Jake Deware Kindness Project and it would not have been made possible without the following: Rowell’s Services (presenting sponsor), Pipe Connections & Amoskeag Beverages (gold sponsors), State Farm-Nick Harriman & PENCO Plumbing & Heating (silver sponsors), Jason Drouin Custom Homes & Daniels Electric (bronze sponsorships), Kyle Minery for the beverage cart sponsorship, BFRESH for the photography sponsorship, Birch Rise Farm as the longest drive sponsor, Tim Collins and Family (silent sponsor) and the nine different hole sponsors.
Jake Deware of Belmont was 20 years young when he passed away from injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident in November 2020. Loved ones of Jake quickly founded the Jake Deware Kindness Project to continue his legacy of giving, his big heart, and random acts of kindness. His giving spirit touched many and this project has helped those close to him heal and feel connected as a community.
To learn more about the incredible man that Jake was and his legacy, join the Jake Deware Kindness Project Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/226318382426429 and remember “Live your life, be kind along the way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.