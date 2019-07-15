LACONIA — On Wednesday, July 17, the Irwin Automotive Group invites the community to see Joey Logano's car on display at the Irwin Toyota and Ford Dealership, 59 Bisson Ave. Join the group as they celebrate his NASCAR victories, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Logano is the first driver champion for Ford Motor company in 14 years. Logano finished 2018 with the best season of his 10-year NASCAR Cup Series career.
Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group, said, “The Irwin Automotive Group knows how much our customers enjoy NASCAR and we are fans, too. It doesn’t get much better than a group of admiring fans getting together to show their support for each other and Joey Logano.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.