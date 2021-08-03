MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. is has announced Pamela Joyal of Laconia has been named executive director of the nonprofit devoted to assisting local residents in their daily lives through rides and other support services. “We’re proud to welcome Pam Joyal as ICCI’s executive director,” said Board of Directors President David Hughes. “Pam’s years of experience with non-profits, volunteer management and her enthusiastic commitment to service make her the perfect person to fill this position.”
Ms. Joyal will direct and oversee service delivery, fundraising, volunteer recruitment and management, and community relations for Interlakes Community Caregivers. “I am very honored to be named the Executive Director of Interlakes Community Caregivers,” said Pam. “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me as I have been a fan of the work that ICCI does for a number of years and am proud to help make a difference in our communities.”
Ms. Joyal has an extensive background in public health marketing and the healthcare communications field. In 2019, Pam completed her Master’s Degree in Health Communication from Boston University and built upon the accomplishment by launching her own communications consulting firm, Satori Communications Group. Previously, Pam was Program Manager for Riverbend in Concord, NH and was the Volunteer Coordinator for Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice in Laconia.
For more information, visit https://interlakescares.org or follow ICCI on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.