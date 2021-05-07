MEREDITH — Despite the challenges of a pandemic, the visual arts program, under the direction of teachers Kate Criscone & Patrick Quinn continues to thrive at Inter-Lakes Middle High School. As school has pivoted back and forth between in-person and online learning, students have persevered, found respite in the arts and gained confidence in their creativity. They worked together both in the classroom and in online classes, while transporting projects and supply kits back and forth from home to create unique and powerful pieces of artwork.
In times of isolation, the creative arts help to connect us and build a sense of community. They can serve as a form of escape and healing and are a direct portal for release of feeling — which is so important for us all during this time of uncertainty. They can also be a means of expression and communication to get ideas across that might be difficult to do with words alone.
Inter-Lakes students have been rewarded for their efforts with multiple Scholastic Art Awards including “Top Portfolio” and “Best in Show.” A senior student, Aislinn Hird also won First Place this year in the Annual Annalee Thorndike Art Scholarship Competition. Aislinn plans to continue her artistic journey at the renowned Pratt Institute in the fall.
“Expressions of Hope,” a selection of creative works by Inter-Lakes High School students is currently showcased amidst a collection of professional artists in downtown Meredith at “The Galleries at 30 Main” from May 7-16. The gallery is open for viewing daily from 11-5 (closed Tuesdays.)
