MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Alumni Association will host their 96th annual meeting and banquet after two years of being on hold. The date is Sunday, June 5, at Church Landing, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The honored guests will be the 50th reunion classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. Along with the usual business, three scholarships will be awarded to deserving seniors from ILHS and the Alumni Loyalty Cup recipient who is nominated and voted on by the members of the Inter-Lakes High School faculty.
Invitations have been mailed. Anyone who has not received one may not be on the mailing list. Email interlakesalumniassoc@gmail.com or call 603-520-0434. The deadline is Friday, May 20, for reservations. Support the Alumni Association and help celebrate student scholars, the loyalty cup recipient and the 50th reunion classes as well.
