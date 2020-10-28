MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. received a generous grant award from the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund to support the work of ICCI’s volunteers who provide rides, run errands and conduct friendly visits for local older adults.
“Interlakes Community Caregivers is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund. As a volunteer-based organization made up of “neighbors helping neighbors” for over 20 years and throughout the pandemic, partnerships with organizations like the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund are crucial to meet the growing needs of older adults in our community,” stated Rachel Saliba, ICCI Executive Director.
To learn how you can make a difference in the life of your neighbor by becoming an ICCI Volunteer, or to sign up to receive services, please contact ICCI at 603-253-9275
