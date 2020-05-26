CONCORD — Join NH LAKES and the Belknap Landscape Company on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. for “Lake-Friendly Landscaping: How to Get the Landscape You’ll Love & Protect Our Lakes.” Whether you live along a lake or far from the nearest waterbody, if you maintain a yard, this webinar opportunity is for you!
Tune in to hear from the experts from Belknap Landscape— Hayden McLaughlin, owner, Mark Smith, project department head, and Jeff Sirles, brand coordinator — as they explain how to have an outdoor space that is beautiful and functional, while also protecting our lakes. Belknap Landscape is a full-service landscape company that has been serving the Lakes Region for over 30 years. They specialize in high-quality design, permitting, project management, construction, irrigation, maintenance, and tree care services. They have worked with property owners across the Lake Region to achieve beautiful properties while protecting the health of our lakes.
This webinar is part of the LakeSmart Lake-Friendly Living webinar series; a weekly, four-part series. The webinars are FREE, but pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Visit nhlakes.org/lake-friendly-living-webinar-series to learn more and sign up.
