ALTON — The guest speaker for the June 18 meeting of the Alton Historical Society will be Clayton Randall, resident New Durham and owner of Devon cattle. Devon cattle are an ancient breed originating from the southwestern English county of Devon in southwest England. Devon cattle were primarily located in the counties of Devon, Somerset, Cornwell and Dorst. Devons were first imported to the Plymouth Colony from Devonshire, England in 1623 aboard the ship Charity. Join the society at the Gilman Library in the Agnes Thompson Conference Room at 7 p.m. for a program about the history and raising of Devon cattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.