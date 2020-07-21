LACONIA — With 13 pen and ink drawings of historic buildings in Laconia, Lakeport and Weirs Beach by local artist Jim Belcher, a 2021 calendar is now for sale from the Laconia Historical and Museum Society.
Belcher has been painting since he was five years old, and completed formal art instruction while receiving degrees from Suffolk University and Harvard. A resident of the Lakes Region since 1989, he donated the drawings for the calendar. Virginia Hansen, a volunteer with the society, assisted with layout and design.
The cover features St. Joseph Church, and other scenes include the Belknap Mill, the former North Church, and the John W. Busiel House which later became St. Joseph Rectory.
Also featured are the Belknap Mill, Belknap County Court House, Laconia District Court House, Gale Memorial Library Building and Laconia Passenger Station, as well as the Goss Reading Room and United Baptist Church in Lakeport and the Veterans Campground Headquarters Building at Weirs Beach.
With the exception of the Belknap County Court House, all buildings in the calendar are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Calendars are available for $20 at the Belknap Mill and the Laconia Antique Center. Proceeds benefit LHMS.
“Along with helping to support LHMS programs and exhibits,” said Pamela Clark, LHMS president, “you will want to save this calendar as a keepsake for many years to come.”
For further information, call 603-527-1278, email lhmslpl@metrocast.net or visit laconiahistory.org.
