HEBRON — If you enjoy the white elephant, auction, and book tents at the Hebron Fair, you won’t want to miss the Hebron Yard Sale Day on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Since this year’s modified fair did not include these usual features, many of the items that would have been sold at those tents will be for sale outside the Hebron Church at 16 Church Lane. As an additional benefit there will be other yard sales at various locations throughout town that day.
Stop by for great deals on used furniture, household items, books, games, puzzles, toys, sporting goods, equipment, tools, accessories, antiques and much more. For more info, including a list of participating locations, visit hebronchurchfair.org. The event is sponsored by the Union Congregational Church of Hebron.
