Slime-maker Julius Lorentz demonstrates his hand-made slime for shop owners Melissa McCarthy and Jayson Twombly at The Studio in Laconia. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Studio, at 598 Main St., will host slime-maker Julius Lorentz on Friday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At the pop-up shop, Lorentz will demonstrate the use of slime for relaxation, building dexterity, and for fun. With names like “fire & ice,” “galaxy crisp,” and “bubble gum bliss,” Lorentz’s slimes have a variety of colors, textures, and scents, and are used by customers of all ages. He sells his brand locally, GelatoSlimes19, as well as online. To learn more about The Studio, visit theStudioNH.com, or call 603-455-8008.

