GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is making its return as a celebrated Lakes Region wedding destination. With Lake Winnipesaukee and the White Mountains as a scenic backdrop, Gunstock offers a beautiful wedding venue with accommodations for weddings of various sizes, elopements, and intimate ceremonies surrounded by nature.
Gunstock has a reputation for providing a meaningful family experience surrounded by the natural beauty of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, while catering to the unique needs of their guests.
“We pride ourselves on the ability to customize each wedding,” said Gretchen Casey, sales manager at Gunstock Mountain Resort. “Although we’ve done hundreds of weddings over the years, each one has a unique look and feel. We can make grand weddings feel intimate and intimate weddings feel grand. The personal touches that each couple add to their décor is truly when the magic begins to transform Gunstock’s Historic Lodge into the reception venue of their dreams.”
One of the oldest ski resorts in the United States, Gunstock Mountain Resort offers their Historic Lodge for couples looking to celebrate their new life together in a timeless and rustic setting.
When booking their Gunstock wedding, couples have options for their ceremony locale. For summit ceremonies, wedding parties and guests may be transported to the top of Gunstock Mountain on a scenic lift ride, where they will gather to watch the nuptials overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee and the White and Ossipee mountains. Couples who prefer to keep their feet on the ground may enjoy a tranquil pondside ceremony adjacent to the Historic Lodge.
Gunstock’s outdoor restaurant, The Patio, provides a lovely, trailside location for celebratory drinks, hors d’oeuvres and dining al fresco while being conveniently located. Gunstock food and beverage offers a myriad of delicious seasonal options for guests and happily works with couples to tailor their wedding experience.
With its natural beauty, historic significance, and several opportunities for personalization at every turn, Gunstock Mountain Resort is sure to leave a lasting impression on wedding guests; and more importantly, to help create an unforgettable wedding experience that couples will remember fondly for years to come.
For those planning a wedding, be sure to save the date for the Lakes Region Wedding Show on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Gunstock Mountain Resort. The Wedding Show will be held in Gunstock’s Historic Lodge from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature several vendors, cake samples, entertainment, and giveaways. The #1 Wedding Planning Event in the Lakes Region, the Lakes Region Wedding Show will be fun and productive for the wedding party, parents, friends, and family.
