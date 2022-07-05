ALEXANDRIA — Join the Newfound Land Conservation Partnership and Newfound Lake Region Association board member Parker Griffin for a guided hike of Little and Big Sugarloaf Mountains on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 a.m. This is the second hike in a summer hiking series, and will take participants to locations overlooking Newfound Lake and then return past Goose Pond. There are some steep areas on the approximately four-mile hike. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit NewfoundLake.org/events or call 603-744-8689.
