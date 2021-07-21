LACONIA — Green Heron to perform for the Belknap Mill's Arts in the Park summer concert series on Friday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. in Rotary Park. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs, a blanket, and a picnic dinner.
The music of Green Heron stretches across the entire folk landscape. Old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues music are all represented as the band brings the back porch to the stage. Featuring Betsy Heron on fiddle, banjo and vocals, and Scott Heron on guitar, banjo and vocals, the duo has been sharing stages together since 2016. With two albums to their name, the two songwriters weave the contemporary with the traditional and deliver high energy live performances. Visit greenheronmusic.com to learn more.
For more information about upcoming performances please visit our website www.belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.