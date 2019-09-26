MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program will again offer a Facade and Site Improvement Grant Program. The grant offers assistance to a property owner or merchant striving to promote and preserve the greater Meredith community. Only one grant will be awarded in 2020. The Greater Meredith Program Design Committee invites those who qualify to apply for design assistance up to $3,000. An example of a previous facade improvement can be seen at Phu Jee's restaurant on Main Street.
Preference will be given to applicants who have not previously received assistance. Applications must adhere to criteria, including that the facade or site must be in Meredith, the proposed improvements must be visible from the street, and they must embrace the design committee guidelines. One application per applicant may be submitted for 2020.
The design committee will consider the visual impact of the improvements and their overall effect, the historical significance of the property and the ability of the GMP to leverage its funding with other sources.
Applications must be received by Nov. 5. The successful applicant will be notified by Dec. 3. Facade & Site Improvement application and guidelines information can be found by visiting www.greatermeredith.org. For more information, contact gmp@greatermeredith.org or 603 279-9015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.