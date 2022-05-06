SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Grace Holland Tobey, 99, of Waterbury Drive, passed away at her home on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Mrs. Tobey was born on May 27, 1922 in Revere, MA, the daughter of William G. Holland and Evelyn (Rittinger) Holland. She graduated from Winthrop High School in Winthrop, MA, and later from Chandler Business School in Boston, MA. She served in the U.S. Women’s Army Air Corp from 1944–1946.
Mrs. Tobey and her husband, Ernest C. Tobey, owned and operated Winnipesaukee Farm in Gilford, NH from 1953–1960. She later worked at Gilford Town Hall, Byse Agency, and Westcott, Millham & Dyer, the latter two in Laconia, NH. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1993 following the death of her husband.
Family members include her two sons, William S. Tobey, his wife Julie of Salt Lake City, and their daughter Elizabeth Grace of Missoula, MT; Charles E. Tobey, his wife Quinn, and their children, Annali Grace and Sandy Charles of Ashland, OR; her three daughters, Constance J. Tobey of Salt Lake City; Janet (Tobey) Frey and her husband Hans, of West Jordan, UT; and Evelyn G. Tobey of Boise, ID. She is predeceased by her husband Ernest C. Tobey; her two brothers; and her sister.
Mrs. Tobey was cherished by her family and all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. A private graveside remembrance will be held later in the year.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com. To view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
