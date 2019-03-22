CONCORD — Governor Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Children’s Trust recently honored 28 extraordinary parents and caregivers — including some from the Lakes Region — at the New Hampshire State House in Concord for the 12th annual Unsung Hero Awards.
The Unsung Heroes are nominated by family resource centers, home visitors, family, friends, and coworkers who believe they are doing the very best with what they have. Each of the parents have shown effective use of some or all of the "5 Protective Factors": Parental Resilience — Overcoming everyday stress and bouncing back; Social Connections — Having people who know and support them; Knowledge of Parenting and Child Development — Where to find out about parenting skills and developmental growth; Concrete Support in Times of Need — Knowing where to turn for help; and Social and Emotional Competence — Knowing how to help their children talk about their feelings.
For the award, a parent is defined as a dual parent, single parent, grandparents, foster or adoptive parent.
Local honorees include:
Jodie Marie Buffum, of Center Barnstead, nominated by Kyle Buffum. Buffum was surprised to learn she was pregnant, as doctors had told her she was unlikely to conceive due to physical trauma she had endured. After having two children, the father left abruptly, and Jodie began her life as a single mother. While raising them, she always referred to her children as blessings and always put their needs before her own. A licensed nursing assistant for more than 25 years, she has dedicated her career to providing care for others. When her own parents aged and required care and assistance, she made sure their needs were met. Now, more than 26 years after the birth of her first child, she will be adopting her 3-year-old grandchild.
Jayme Corliss, of Laconia, was nominated by Thomas Corliss. While her husband is incarcerated, Jayme has continued to instill integrity and compassion in their children. Jayme works the third shift but stays up every morning to make sure the children have a healthy breakfast before school. When school is out, Jayme is off and running to her daughters’ five dance classes, and she makes sure to spend time with their son. She cooks dinner, helps with homework, and cares for her live-in elderly grandmother. An LNA for the last eight years, Jayme makes a point to have one-on-one relationships with each of her residents at the Merrimack County Nursing Home. Though she has endured hardships, Jayme starts every day with a smile and makes sure that everyone who crosses her path is smiling as well.
Tanya Millette, of Belmont, was nominated by Erica Brough. Tanya and her husband, Robert, took custody of their two grandsons in 2017. They have provided a lot of their own support and have advocated for further support from Lakes Region Child Care Services-Belmont Early Learning Center and many other organizations. Tanya worked to ensure that her grandson could attend a summer camp so she and her husband could continue to work and know that their grandson was in a safe place. Although it hasn’t been easy, Tanya comes into the childcare center on a daily basis with a smile on her face. She asks for help and suggestions when appropriate and is always open to new ideas. Tanya and Robert both work full-time, making sure both of the boys are at their appointments, and managing a household. They have had their successes and struggles but the support network they created has enabled their boys to thrive over the last year.
Deb and Skip Murphy, of Gilford, were nominated by Lauren Baron. Deb and Skip’s grandson was exposed to drugs and alcohol in utero and was delivered about two months early. He spent time in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome. After going home to be in the care of his grandparents, he was referred to the Lakes Region Community Services, Early Supports and Services program and began receiving home visits. Deb and Skip were open to recommendations that would help their grandson grow and learn. When he was two years old, Deb and Skip were able to legally adopt him. Their commitment has remained strong and, as a result, their grandson continues to show growth and development.
Stephanie and Mike Murray, of Tilton, were nominated by Brenda Greene. Stephanie and Mike’s daughter was born at 24 weeks and was not breathing. It took doctors 10 minutes to get her to breathe on her own before she was airlifted to DHMC. After being put into a medically induced coma and having heart surgery, her lungs proceeded to collapse three times and she required two blood transfusions. When doctors discovered that her airway had significant swelling, she was given a tracheal tube. Stephanie and Mike learned how to properly take care of her trach and everything it included. They have shown resiliency since the moment of their daughter’s birth and have continued to do everything they can to make sure she gets what she needs. Stephanie and Mike are role models in their community and always do what they can to help others in need.
Alyssa Norton, of Tilton, was nominated by Michelle Lennon. Once a methamphetamine addict, Alyssa fought hard for her recovery with the birth of her daughter. She attended C-CAR Recovery Coach Academy and shares her experiences with others as a message of hope and as an advocate to reduce stigma. Alyssa has created a strong support system for herself in restored relationships with family and by involving herself in the Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center. She has participated in parenting classes and early intervention home visiting and actively parents her daughter with the skills she has learned. Over the past two years, she has worked hard to promote her own well-being, her daughter’s well-being, and to help others who struggle with addiction. She is a role model to other parents, especially those affected or afflicted with substance-use disorder.
