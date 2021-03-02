LOUDON — Laconia resident Danielle Cyr considers herself an avid outdoors person, taking part in daily runs and weekly hikes all over New Hampshire. Professionally, Cyr is the marketing manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway and director for the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the speedway’s official charity. This weekend, she will participate in the Goggins Challenge, running four miles every four hours for a total of 48 miles to benefit children in need throughout New England.
“Anytime you can combine your personal passions with your professional goals, especially when it’s for a good cause, is a win-win,” said Cyr. “The Goggins Challenge has been something I’ve been training for, and as much as it’s a personal goal of mine to finish, it’s really all about the kids. I’m grateful that I can use this challenge to raise money for Speedway Children’s Charities.”
Cyr is hoping to raise $2,500 by participating in this challenge, but needs the community’s help to reach her goal. People who wish to support Cyr can do so by pledging donations of any amount at SpeedwayCharities.org/Donate/#NewHampshire and designating “Danielle’s Goggins Challenge.” One hundred percent of the funds raised from this event will be added to those raised throughout the year and then distributed this December in the form of grants to local organizations that focus on children’s services.
Cyr has completed many different running and adventure race challenges in recent years, pushing herself to new limits, but that was halted with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I truly missed racing last year, and I am hoping all of the hikes and run training I’ve done in place of those races will help me get through this 48-hour journey on little to no sleep,” said Cyr. “I love challenging myself physically and pushing myself to achieve new goals.”
Cyr’s 48-mile trek, which she hopes to complete outdoors throughout her hometown of Laconia, will take place from 11 p.m. Friday, March 5 through 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, but if the weather doesn’t cooperate, she plans to take residence on a treadmill at Fit Focus – Laconia, as they’re open 24 hours a day.
Last year, Cyr completed the NH48, hiking all of New Hampshire’s 48 mountains with an elevation of at least 4,000 feet. She also inspired the creation of a 5K route on NHMS property in honor of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion and three-time NHMS winner Jimmie Johnson, who competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon in 2019. Johnson, who drove the No. 48, retired from full-time NCS competition at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
Keep track of Cyr’s participation in the Goggins Challenge by following along on the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities Facebook (@SCC.NH) and Instagram (@SCCNHMS) pages. If you’re in Laconia this weekend, keep an eye out and give her a beep or a wave for motivation!
