MEREDITH — The true life story of a socialite who dazzled New York society with her desperately awful musical talents makes for a hilarious ending to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s 2021 professional season. The three-person play, Glorious! The true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the worst singer in the world performs on the indoor stage from Sept. 22 – Oct. 9, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.
If the name Florence Foster Jenkins sounds familiar it’s because Meryl Streep starred in a 2016 film about the tone-deaf diva. What Jenkins lacked in accuracy and pitch, she made up for in enthusiasm and her audiences responded, filling concert halls and gala benefits to see (and hear!) her unusual performances. This delusional and joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics and instead surrounded herself with a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.
The Playhouse’s production is directed by Clayton Phillips who won NH Theatre Awards for his direction of both Chicago and Cabaret in past Playhouse seasons. It stars NH-based actress Kerry Schneider as Florence Foster Jenkins. In actuality an accomplished singer, Schneider has performed in theatres throughout New England including The Palace Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse, and many more. She is joined by two actors who come to the Playhouse via South Florida. Making his Playhouse debut as Cosme McMoon is Michael Friedman. Dalia Aleman plays a trio of roles including Jenkin’s put-upon maid, her trusted friend, as well as her biggest critic.
The Playhouse is focused on safety and has published a page of COVID-19 protocols on their website to prepare patrons for what to expect when they attend the theatre. Protocols may change throughout the season as the situation evolves. Tickets for all productions can be purchased by calling the box office at 603-279-0333.
