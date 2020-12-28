Girl Scout Troop 10424 created over 100 handmade Christmas and holiday cards and wreath crafts for nursing home residents and hospital patients. Troop parents then delivered the cards to Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin and Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. The troop has a tradition of caroling at Mountain Ridge Center. When the risks of COVID-19 made caroling at Mountain Ridge unsafe, the troop still wanted a way to spread holiday cheer to the community. They began making cards at one meeting and continued making them from home for two weeks. Inspired by the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, the troop decided to also bring cards to Lakes Region General Hospital.
One of the next projects for the troop is their very popular annual cookie sale. This year, in addition to offering a “Treat the Troops” option for the military as Girl Scouts USA has historically done, the organization is also encouraging Girl Scout troops to honor first responders in their community with a donation. More details will be available when cookie sales begin on January 1st.
