GSGWM CEO Patricia Mellor, left, and council board President Tara Pacht, far right, join Lucinda C., Ella Duchette, Julia Hondal, and Kelly Endres at the Young Women of Distinction ceremony held Sept. 11, at Camp Farnsworth in Thetford, Vermont. Crouse earned Bronze, Duchette and Endres earned Silver, and Hondal is one of the newest Gold Award Girl Scouts (GSGWM photo)
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11.
Appearing in person for the honors ceremony held by the council serving girls in Vermont and New Hampshire were:
• Lucinda C., 11, of Plainfield, New Hampshire — Bronze Award, for “Bats in the Box,” a project to build bat boxes to reduce mosquitos. Hannah Henderson, 12, of Plainfield, NH, was also recognized for the honor as a teammate on the project but she was not at the ceremony.
• Ella Duchette, 13, of Plymouth, New Hampshire — Silver Award, for “Building Basketball Ballers,” a project to give more children the opportunity to play basketball in a league.
• Kelly Endres, 15, of Shaftsbury, Vermont — Silver Award, for “Inspire and Encourage,” a project to fight against bullies and the general insecurities of growing up by putting inspirational signs in the school bathrooms.
• Julia Hondal, 17, of Burlington, Vermont — Gold Award, for “We Are the Future,” a project to help high school students navigate the process of applying to colleges and deal with the stress of taking high-level classes.
Additional Girl Scouts will be honored at a ceremony in Bedford, NH, in November.
Girl Scouts is a shining opportunity for girls to become their best selves. Find out more at www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
