GILMANTON — Julie A. Couch, Gilmanton School principal congratulates the following students for achieving Honor Roll status for the 3rd trimester of the 2020-2021 school year:
6th Grade Honors:
Carter Bruneau, Autumn Burnham, Connor Cameron, Maxwell Cummings, Duncan Glaude, Jonathan Langley, Mia Macaione, Grace MacArthur, Natalie Martin, Jade McNamara, Sydney Moorehead, Tyler Mosher, Zachary Osman, Gailine Paquin, Wesley Robertson, Nora Cate Smith, Kathrin Taylor, Symphony Woodbury
6th Grade High Honors:
Adam Hough, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Grace Scott, Abigail Strickland, Kael Weber
7th Grade Honors:
Brady Alessandro, Molly Alessandro, Anthony Burnham, Aidan Burnham, Athena Booth, Hayley Corum, Kailey Dalzell, Isabelle Dow, Tristyn Fleury, Piper Keith, Callie McKay, Dylan McNair, Wren Reinholz, Brady Shepard, Phillip Wright
7th Grade High Honors:
Landon Akerstrom, Dalton Houle, Skye Maltais, Gunnar Marvel, Emma Pellerin, Raelyn Richardson, Isabelle Walton
8th Grade Honors:
Declan Angle, Nicholas Austin, Brendan Baldi, Natalie Clay, Celynne Fanning, Adam Kimball, Harper Maloney, Ryder McKay, Andrew Mini, Emanual Montoya, Brianna Raleigh, Jackson Reed, Ethan Rodrigue, Katherine Strickland, Cailin Tarr, Abigale Taylor
8th Grade High Honors:
Jared Beale, Cassidy Glaude, Kendal Heyman, Ella Kelliher, Gracey LeBlanc, Anastasia Locke, Luc Martin, Logan Rouse, Jacob Sanders, Elliot Warren, Evan Wilson, Jacob Wright, Blake Zarta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.