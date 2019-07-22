GILMANTON — Paula J. Mericer, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for being selected as good citizens of the year for 2018-2019:

Kindergarten

Annabel Taylor, Bailee Lemire, Olivia Maria

First Grade

Ashleigh Boulanger, Jacob Carey, Owen Phillips, Raechel Richardson

Second Grade

Josie Bassett, James Green, Gabe Lydon, Miley Metz

Third Grade

Lucy Akerstrom, Emily Bittle, Owen Hawkins, Emma MacArthur, Silas Reed, Kyren Whitmore

Fourth Grade

Matt Belanger, Autumn Burnham, Jon Langley, Sydney Moorehead

Fifth Grade

Molly Alessandro, Aidan Burnham, Dalton Houle, Kylie Kelly, Skye Maltais, Isabelle Walton

Sixth Grade

Kendal Heyman, Ella Kelliher, Adam Kimball, Tessa Richardson, Elliot Warren

Seventh Grade

Brook Kimball, Lily Locke, Amanda Vezina 

Eighth Grade

Alex Burnham, Hannah Gannon

