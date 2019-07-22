GILMANTON — Paula J. Mericer, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for being selected as good citizens of the year for 2018-2019:
Kindergarten
Annabel Taylor, Bailee Lemire, Olivia Maria
First Grade
Ashleigh Boulanger, Jacob Carey, Owen Phillips, Raechel Richardson
Second Grade
Josie Bassett, James Green, Gabe Lydon, Miley Metz
Third Grade
Lucy Akerstrom, Emily Bittle, Owen Hawkins, Emma MacArthur, Silas Reed, Kyren Whitmore
Fourth Grade
Matt Belanger, Autumn Burnham, Jon Langley, Sydney Moorehead
Fifth Grade
Molly Alessandro, Aidan Burnham, Dalton Houle, Kylie Kelly, Skye Maltais, Isabelle Walton
Sixth Grade
Kendal Heyman, Ella Kelliher, Adam Kimball, Tessa Richardson, Elliot Warren
Seventh Grade
Brook Kimball, Lily Locke, Amanda Vezina
Eighth Grade
Alex Burnham, Hannah Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.